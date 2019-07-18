Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com provides five takeaways from Alabama football during SEC Media Days. From Nick Saban's message on evolving the program, to Tua Tagovailoa discussing meeting up with Trevor Lawrence again, to Jerry Jeudy talking about being addicted to football, to Dylan Moses being the leader of the defense, and Saban's overall health status, we rewind what we learned on Wednesday. ICYMI Three new commitments

Five Takeaways from SEC Media Days

1. Saban says the program has to evolve While Alabama football coach Nick Saban is already considered by some to be the GOAT (greatest of all-time) in college football, Saban talked about restructuring the program to evolve and to get better going into the 2019 season. "I think that we are constantly evolving as a program," said Saban on Wednesday when asked if he had changed anything following Alabama's 44-16 loss in the national title game against Clemson. HOT: Saban's dominance over former assistants is staggering "We are constantly making little changes to in things to try and help us get better, whether it's the overall program, offense, defense, special teams, really any part of the program: personal development, academic support, whatever it is. We are always looking for a better way." 2. Tua says the loss against Clemson was a good loss Tagovailoa who was the Heisman runner-up last season to the NFL's number one pick in the NFL draft Kyler Murray and who lost head to head against Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said on Wednesday that he felt that Alabama's loss to Clemson was a good loss for the program. "It was good that we lost, because what can you learn from always winning," said Tagovailoa at the podium on Wednesday in front of hundreds of reporters. ICYMI: Tagovailoa taking this offseason one step at a time "Being that we lost, I think it was a good experience for our team entirely because a lot of the team has come back and it’s something that you don’t take for granted now. Winning isn’t something that you should take for granted and how we go about doing things now, and where we are going with this, is how we take ownership of the team.” Try Us Out! 30-Days Free on Us!

3. Why is Jeudy the best receiver in college football? After hauling in 68 receptions for 1,315-yards with 14 touchdowns during his sophomore season and winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award, you might think that Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy is par the course going into his junior season. However, when a reporter asked Jeudy what he does during his downtime, Jeudy said besides sleep, he’s addicted to football. “I’m so addicted to football, that is the only thing I love doing. So I either watch film, train or watch highlights. That is my hobby, football. I can’t say I love football, I’m addicted to it.” 4. Dylan Moses is the alpha on defense Each year, the Alabama defense looks for that alpha male, who will take complete control of the defense on the field. Usually going into fall camp, the question about who the alpha male is going to be is to be determined, but this year it’s clear that inside linebacker Dylan Moses is the leader of the defense. “It all boils down to the right leadership and guys being on the same page,” said Moses when asked about the Alabama defense going into the season. “The coaches are going to make the right calls, but it’s on us to execute it. With that being said, it’s up to me to get that done and I tell myself and I tell everyone else that whatever happens with this year’s defense, that is on me. I take pride in all of that and I’ve told you guys before that I am a perfectionist and I want things done the right way just like coach Saban wants things done the right way.” 5. Saban is 100% entering the 2019 season Coming off a hip replacement following Alabama's spring football game, many have asked Saban about his health going into the new season. Saban with a smirk and a smile had the following to say when asked about his health status. "I don't want to admit to being 100% because that would affect the number of golf shots I get over the next three or four days which is the end of the golf season," said Saban jokingly. "I have to actually produce a doctor's note as an excuse not to hit out of the sandtrap to the guys that I play against and I've really been trying to make a good shot on the first tee, so I don't really want to say that I am 100%, but I really am."

Kyle Henderson is the managing editor of BamaInsider.com. E-mail him at Kyle@Bamainsider.com

SEC Video Interviews