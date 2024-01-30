Alabama’s top recruit and new coach Kalen DeBoer’s biggest win of the offseason has already made history even before putting on a Crimson Tide uniform. On Tuesday, wide receiver Ryan Williams became the first player to be named Mr. Football in the state of Alabama in back-to-back seasons.

Williams earned the honor for a second straight campaign after he helped lead Saraland High School back to the AHSAA Class 6A state title game, where he had four touchdowns as Saraland fell to Clay-Chalkville. He finished his final high school season with 71 catches for 1,320 yards and 19 touchdowns, along with 269 yards on the ground.

DeBoer secured the re-commitment of Williams on Jan. 24. Williams decommitted from Alabama following Nick Saban’s retirement. He is the No. 4 player and No. 2 receiver in the Class of 2024, after he reclassified from the 2025 class.

“Williams is simply a special talent, as every new accolade he adds continues to confirm, and it should only increase the expectation for him once he's in Tuscaloosa for good,” Rivals National Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr. said. “The young wideout has the ability to change a football game on any one play, whether winning with a crisp route or sheer speed off the line of scrimmage.”

Williams was also named Class 6A Back of the Year on Tuesday, earning the honor over Texas junior QB commit KJ Lacey and fellow Alabama signee Jaylen Mbakwe, who was one of the loudest voices among those hoping to coax Williams into re-upping with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama fans saw a freshman safety Caleb Downs turn into a star on defense in Saban's final season. After losing Downs to Ohio State, Williams has the chance to become the next Alabama freshman to go from hyped-prospect to college sensation.

“Williams will need to add mass like most at the next level,” Garcia said. “But from a modern, pass-first perspective, this is as complete a wide receiver as Alabama has brought in since the late teens when the DeVonta Smith's of the world enrolled.”