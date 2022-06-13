Five-star QB Julian Sayin takes first visit to Alabama

Julian Sayin, 2024 five-star quarterback from Carlsbad High School in California, took a quick visit to Alabama on Monday after visits to Texas and LSU this past weekend. Sayin toured the Alabama campus and spent time visiting with a few Crimson Tide coaches including Nick Saban.

"The visit went well," Sayin stated. “I enjoyed talking to Coach Saban and Coach O’Brien. Alabama has all the resources and their production speaks for itself.

"The facilities were amazing. I loved seeing how much priority they put on recovery. They take their athletic training and recovery serious."

Sayin received an offer from Alabama last month. He knows what Alabama has to offer from a football and academic standpoint. He has seen the development the last few years at quarterback and has enjoyed what has been seen in the Tide's offense.

"Coach Saban was saying how they are able to develop, how they have everything that a player needs to be successful and they're gonna put talent around me," he said. "Coach O'Brien explained how explosive their offense is and how it's a great system for a quarterback to thrive in.

"I really like Coach O'Brien and love watching Alabama's offense on TV. He told me they put a lot on the quarterback’s plate and rely on him to make 'Mike' points, change protection, etc. That's something I love to see.

"Coach Saban was very cool to meet being that he is the most famous man in the sport. I like how straightforward he was and he doesn’t sugarcoat anything. What you see is what you get at Alabama."

The No. 5 overall player in the 2024 class does not have any other visits/camps scheduled this summer. He to return to Tuscaloosa if the schedule allows it before announcing his college decision. Sayin wants to announce a decision this fall in October or November.

"What I like about Alabama is the program's consistency, the ability to put talent around the quarterback and the rich football history," he said. He does not plan on releasing finalists or top schools, but said regarding Alabama, "They are definitely a contender!"

Sayin was named one of the top 10 performers who participated in the Rivals Camp Series this spring (all camps). He finished his sophomore season with 2,769 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and only five interceptions.

Watch sophomore season. highlights!