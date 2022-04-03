Five-star loves Alabama brotherhood vibes

Jayden Wayne, five-star defensive end from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington, returned to Alabama this weekend for a third visit with the Crimson Tide. He participated in the Nick Saban Football Camp last summer. He also returned with his parents during the fall.

Wayne named Alabama his leader prior to the return visit. His parents also returned to Tuscaloosa. Wayne said, "They loved it! They love the structure and how organized it always is."

Wayne said highlights of the visit included attended the Tide's scrimmage and also spending time with several coaches. He said the vibes were really good throughout the weekend.

"Coach Saban talked a lot about how Alabama can develop me as a person, student and player," Wayne said. "We also talked about how important it is to get my degree and then go to the NFL, first round. Coach Saban preaches team chemistry and being together.

"I also met with Coach Hutzler, Coach Cox and Coach Roach. The conversations were really good. Coach Hutzler is full of energy. Coach Cox is a family man and loves positive vibes. Coach Roach is tough, but cool. You can always hear Coach Roach on the sidelines.”

Wayne is a star on both sides of the ball. Most schools are recruiting him to play defensive end while some have discussed tight end. Alabama has talked with him about playing both, but will let Wayne make the decision. Alabama told him there were more opportunities at tight end at this time.

Wayne spoke with a former highly-regarded recruit in Terrion Arnold and also chatted with five-star quarterback, Arch Manning. Arnold told Wayne Alabama is hard work, but it's all worth it in the end.

Wayne has enjoyed multiple visits to Alabama and described the Tide's campus as really nice. There are a lot of reasons why the SEC power sits at the top of his list.

"The brotherhood," Wayne said of why Alabama is in a commanding lead. "They compete for nattys (national championships) every year and just being coached by the best. They can help me get closer to my dream which is to get drafted by the NFL in the first round. I know I can be developed and get my degree.”