Five questions heading into Alabama's second scrimmage of preseason camp

Alabama will hold its final scrimmage of the preseason Saturday in what Nick Saban is calling the “last dress rehearsal” of camp. The Crimson Tide still has two weeks until its season opener against Utah State on Sept. 3. Still, Saturday’s workout inside Bryant-Denny Stadium should go a long way toward ironing out positional battles and determining who will take on important roles this season.

While the media will be shut out from the action, bits of information are generally passed down by the select few in attendance. With that in mind, here are five questions we will be looking to learn more about from the scrimmage.