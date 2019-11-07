LSU (8-0, 4-0 in the SEC) hasn’t beaten Alabama (8-0, 5-0) since 2011 when the two teams met as No. 1 and No. 2 in the nation respectively in the “Game of the Century.” Despite its lower ranking, the Crimson Tide heads into this week’s matchup as a 6.5-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider. Here are five questions to consider heading into the game.

After nearly two weeks of buildup, we’re just two days away from No. 3 Alabama versus No. 2 LSU. While Saturday’s game will no longer be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup, there will still be plenty on the line inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

LSU believes itself to be “DBU” and has debated it against a couple of its opponents this season. The Tigers weren’t too happy when Texas used the moniker on T-shirts earlier this year. There was also some drama before the game against Florida as the Gators claimed they had the rights to the title.

LSU gave up a combined 720 yards and eight touchdowns with just one interception through the air in those two games. However, the Tigers came away with the last laugh as their offense was able to bail them out on both occasions.

As for this week, Alabama has no problem with LSU referring to itself as DBU. In fact, the Crimson Tide’s vaunted receiving corps welcomes the challenge.

"Sure they call themselves DBU. They have great DBs,” Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy said. “We’re just going to be out there doing what we do. Let’s see who be the best.”

LSU’s secondary features two lockdown corners in five-star freshman Derek Singley Jr. and senior Kristian Fulton. In addition, juniors Grant Delpit and Jacoby Stevens are one of the nation’s most formidable safety duos.

“Just how smart they are,” Jeudy said when asked what makes LSU’s defensive backs such a tough matchup. “They have great technique and how fast they is and how long they is too. Really, that type of stuff really helps a lot, and really makes receivers struggle with trying to get off press and trying to run past them. They’re just really good DBs.”

That being said, the Tigers haven’t gone up against a receiving corps quite like Alabama’s. The Crimson Tide boasts a quartet of elite wideouts in Jeudy, DeVonta Smith, Henry Ruggs III and Jaylen Waddle. Jeudy, Smith and Ruggs all rank in the top 10 in the SEC in receiving yards, while Waddle was named SEC Freshman of the Year last season.

When asked what he’d like Alabama to be referred to, Ruggs laughed and said “Alabama.”

“I mean, it’s not much to say,” he continued. “We’re focused on the Alabama factor. That’s playing a physical brand of football and being relentless for four quarters.”