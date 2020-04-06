At the moment, it’s unclear how or if the missed time will be made up. Last week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban suggested a 14-day contact-free learning session over the summer, stating that the period would prove especially beneficial to younger players. Along with incoming freshmen, the Crimson Tide has several returning players vying for starting spots who could all have used the spring to jumpstart potential breakout seasons. Here are five Alabama players affected the most by the extended suspensions.

Any lingering hopes of spring football were put to rest last week as the SEC announced all in-person athletic activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings will be suspended through at least May 31 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

BamaInsider caught up with Young’s camp last week and learned the five-star quarterback is training alongside several NFL players, including Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster as well as Los Angeles Chargers defensive backs Derwin James and Desmond King II. Young talks daily with Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and is becoming increasingly confident running the Crimson Tide’s offense.

That being said, there’s no substitute for the chemistry the freshman could be building with his current teammates. While throwing to and against Pro Bowlers back home in California isn’t a bad substitute, Young would much rather be in Tuscaloosa, Ala., taking extended reps with DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle while proving himself in front of Crimson Tide coaches.

Given Young’s elite talent, it’s still possible for him to compete for the starting quarterback spot once Alabama is allowed to return to practice. However, he was already facing a tough climb trying to usurp Mac Jones, who completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 1,172 yards and 13 touchdowns with two interceptions over his four starts last season. With less time to make his mark, Young’s margin for error will be extremely slim if he wants to start right away at Alabama.