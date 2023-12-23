Film study: Is five-star Derrion Reid Alabama’s next lottery pick?
Since the 2018 NBA Draft, Alabama has produced the third-most lottery picks, rivaled only by Kentucky and Duke. Under former Alabama head coach Avery Johnson, Collin Sexton became a standout, while under the leadership of Nate Oats, the trio of Kira Lewis Jr., Josh Primo, and Brandon Miller added to the Crimson Tide's recent selections.
Next in line? Versatile 2024 five-star swingman Derrion Reid.
Reid, the No. 22 recruit in the Rivals150, announced his commitment to Alabama on Friday. The 6-foot-7 wing is the Crimson Tide’s second five-star commit in the 2024 high school class, joined by fellow Prolific Prep teammate, Aiden Sherrell.
Let’s dive into the film room to see what the Crimson Tide is getting in Reid.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news