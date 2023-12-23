Since the 2018 NBA Draft, Alabama has produced the third-most lottery picks, rivaled only by Kentucky and Duke. Under former Alabama head coach Avery Johnson, Collin Sexton became a standout, while under the leadership of Nate Oats, the trio of Kira Lewis Jr., Josh Primo, and Brandon Miller added to the Crimson Tide's recent selections.

Next in line? Versatile 2024 five-star swingman Derrion Reid.

Reid, the No. 22 recruit in the Rivals150, announced his commitment to Alabama on Friday. The 6-foot-7 wing is the Crimson Tide’s second five-star commit in the 2024 high school class, joined by fellow Prolific Prep teammate, Aiden Sherrell.

Let’s dive into the film room to see what the Crimson Tide is getting in Reid.