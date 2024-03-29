Alabama is headed to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2004, backed by a historical performance from North Dakota State transfer Grant Nelson, who cemented his place in Crimson Tide lore.

The 6-foot-11 forward became the first player with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks in a Sweet 16 game or later since UCLA’s Kevin Love in 2008, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Let’s dive into the film from Nelson’s groundbreaking two-way display, which allowed the Crimson Tide to sneak past North Carolina and set up a matchup with Clemson for a spot in the Final Four.