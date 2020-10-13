Film Flashbacks: A look back at Alabama-Ole Miss (using gifs)
Welcome to film flashbacks. I'm going to use this space to break down moments and highlight trends from last week's game. We already know the defense was horrific on Saturday.
Yeah, I know Alabama's defense was terrible on Saturday, but I'll mix it up and pull out one of the plays I thought Alabama handled well.
This is Ole Miss' second drive, and the home team needs 19 yards on third down.
Alabama sends Star cornerback Malachi Moore after the quarterback, but both he and LaBryan Ray are effectively taken out of this play.
William Anderson will end up making the play, but it's the presence of Christian Harris and Dylan Moses that forces Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral to hesitate.
Below that same play from another angle. This time I slowed the video down to 75 percent speed.
In case you missed it before, Moses is left there to spy Corral in case he takes off. Alabama did this several times on Saturday, but it didn't always work.
I'm not sure Moses would have made the play this time, but I do think his presence limited the angles the Ole Miss quarterback could take just a bit.
Offensive play No. 1- UA's second drive (3rd-and-1)
I'll give Ole Miss a pass on this one.
Alabama deploys Waddle, DeVonta Smith and Miller Forristall in a bunch just off the line's left side.
Those guys all start run-blocking right away, but they could run routes out of that formation next time. Ole Miss has to respect that option until they start blocking, and by that point, Alabama's trio has cleared more than enough space for running back Najee Harris to pick up the first down behind them.
Other plays covered this week include notes on:
- A very small criticism of Mac Jones
- Struggles covering opposing RBs
- Alabama's problem with the RPO
- Plus a few fun plays from Jaylen Waddle and Najee Harris.
