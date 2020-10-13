Welcome to film flashbacks. I'm going to use this space to break down moments and highlight trends from last week's game. We already know the defense was horrific on Saturday.

Yeah, I know Alabama's defense was terrible on Saturday, but I'll mix it up and pull out one of the plays I thought Alabama handled well.

This is Ole Miss' second drive, and the home team needs 19 yards on third down.

Alabama sends Star cornerback Malachi Moore after the quarterback, but both he and LaBryan Ray are effectively taken out of this play.

William Anderson will end up making the play, but it's the presence of Christian Harris and Dylan Moses that forces Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral to hesitate.