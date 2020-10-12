Alabama’s defense is still licking its wounds after surviving a shootout in Oxford, Miss. over the weekend. While the Crimson Tide’s 63-48 victory over Ole Miss wasn’t always pretty, Nick Saban is hoping it will serve as the wake-up call his team needs heading into one of its biggest games of the season.

“I think it doesn't ever hurt to really get in a fight,” Saban said during his Monday Zoom call with reporters. “I'm really proud of the way our team handled the fight, played through the fight. No one showed any desperation at all in terms of the effort and the poise that we continue to play with in a very, very difficult game.”

Things won’t get any easier for No. 2 Alabama this week as it hosts No. 3 Georgia in one of the most-anticipated matchups of the season. The Tide (3-0) is currently a six-point favorite over the Bulldogs (3-0), who enter the matchup coming off a 44-21 victory over Tennessee. However, Kirby Smart’s defense figures to be the biggest test Alabama has faced to date this season.

Here’s what we learned about the Tide on Monday as it begins its preparation for the Bulldogs.