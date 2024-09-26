Fast-rising 2025 Alabama DT target talks recruitment, visit for UGA game
Alabama will welcome one of the most intriguing uncommitted prospects remaining in the Class of 2025 on Saturday. With the Crimson Tide still looking to add interior defensive linemen to its class,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news