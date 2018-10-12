Two weeks later, Ruggs became an internet meme during a 54-yard touchdown reception against Louisiana-Lafayette. After catching a pass over the middle from Hurts, the receiver bowled through three defenders on his way to the end zone. Following the play, still-frame images of the touchdown surfaced on Twitter, one showing the defenders closing in on Ruggs followed by another with all three on the ground and the receiver still on his feet.

“The dude tried to tackle him, and he completely ran him over,” Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. said. “He’s done a great job receiving and blocking and making plays. It doesn’t surprise me at all. We see it every day at practice.”

Ruggs’ most memorable victim this year was Ole Miss defensive back Zedrick Woods, who lowered his shoulder at the goal line as Ruggs charged forward after catching a screen pass from Jalen Hurts at the 13-yard line. With Ruggs barreling to the end zone as if he was shot out of a cannon, Woods never stood a chance.

“You’d see players get up, and they’d have this look of surprise like, ‘Did that small guy just run over me?’” said Tyrone Rogers, who coached Ruggs at Lee High School. “I’ve seen plenty of those looks before, but anyone who has played with Henry isn’t surprised.”

No one can seem to believe the 6-foot, 180-pound receiver hits as hard as he does. That is until they experience it for themselves.

There’s a look, a sense of shock that comes with every big blow Henry Ruggs III delivers. It’s been seen earlier this season in Oxford, Miss., as well as countless times back in his hometown of Montgomery, Ala.

“I was kind of amazed at it when I saw it,” Ruggs said. “When I first caught the ball and then scanned the field, I just said, ‘Get what you can get; it’s three defenders. I might not score.’ After I bounced off them and kept running, I surprised myself.”

Not all of Ruggs’ physical feats have been as celebrated. One of his more underrated highlights came against Arkansas State as he put 6-foot-2, 240-pound linebacker Tajhea Chambers on his backside with a punishing block to spring quarterback Tua Tagovailoa free for a 15-yard run.

Plays like that often go unnoticed outside of Alabama’s receiver room. However, they are the heartbeat of the Crimson Tide’s “Assassins” identity that still lingers on from two years ago when ArDarius Stewart was seen wielding an ax on the Crimson Tide’s sideline. Known for his hard-nosed approach and relentless blocking, Stewart says he’s proud to see the unit carry on its aggressive streak over the years.

“That’s the mindset I wanted to have in the receiving room,” Stewart told BamaInsider.com. “That was one of the things I wanted to pass off. We’re a band of brothers, and we’re all assassins. It’s something that brings us together as a unit.”

Passing down that team-first approach has been a point of emphasis among Alabama receivers in recent years. After Stewart left for the NFL two years ago, Cam Sims stepped in his place, serving as the Crimson Tide’s enforcer on the perimeter. While Sims moved on to the NFL this season, he’s comfortable the selfless spirit will live on.

“It’s all about a team goal. If you do your part for another player, that’s even bigger than doing something yourself,” Sims told BamaInsider.com. “Today everybody sees a big play or people on TV scoring touchdowns. Everybody sees that, and coming in they want to do that. They want to make the ESPN top 10 plays and stuff like that. But once they realize the team goal, they want to block. These young guys have always had that mentality and that physical streak; now they have the opportunity to show it.”

Despite his recent physical displays, Ruggs is still better known for his blazing speed. The former high school track star set the Alabama state record with a 10.58 time in the 100-meter dash and boasts a 4.35 time in the 40-yard dash.

Alabama generally utilizes that quickness with screens or slants over the middle, giving Ruggs the opportunity to gas slower defenders in open space. However, last week Ruggs’ speed allowed him to capitalize on a play that wasn’t even designed for him.

During Alabama’s second possession against Arkansas, Tagovailoa hit Smith for a big gain over the middle as the tight end rumbled down the field before having the ball poked out inside the Razorbacks 15-yard line. Never giving up on the play, Ruggs spotted the loose ball, scooping it up at the 6-yard line before diving into the end zone.

“His effort is tremendous. He never takes plays off, and that’s just a testament,” Rogers said. “When you put in that kind of effort day in and day out, those type of plays happen. It’s easy to take a play off when you aren’t supposed to be involved in it. But that’s the thing about Henry; he’s involved in every play because he’s always hustling to put himself in a position to help the team.”

This season, Ruggs has tallied 16 receptions for 323 yards and is second on the team with six receiving touchdowns, equaling his total from his freshman year. He has scored a touchdown in each of Alabama’s past five games and will look to continue that streak this week as the Crimson Tide faces a Missouri defense that has already allowed 10 touchdowns through the air over its first five games.

“He's very explosive, strong, he's tough, got some power, which I think sometimes you look at a guy physically and don't necessarily believe that, but he's kind of always had those qualities,” head coach Nick Saban said. “I think because he's playing with more confidence now they're showing up now more than ever before.”