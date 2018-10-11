BamaInsider.com team writer Tony Tsoukalas asked five key questions about the Missouri Tigers heading into Saturday's homecoming game, and PowerMizzou.com's Gabe DeArmond answered them.

1. Last week, Arkansas had a lot of success attacking Alabama with tight end screens. Do you see Missouri trying to do the same thing with Albert Okwuegbunam?

I'd expect Okwuegbunam to be a big part of the game plan. First off, you can't count on the offensive line giving Lock a ton of time to throw deep. Second, his receiving corps is really banged up and we expect Emanuel Hall to be out again. Okwuegbunam is considered one of the best tight ends in the country and an NFL draft possibility after this year, but he's struggled a bit, especially last week against South Carolina. The Tigers might think about using Kendall Blanton, their second tight end, quite a bit in this one too.

Continue reading