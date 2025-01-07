Evaluating Alabama's roster following the winter transfer portal window

The winter transfer window has finally closed for Alabama. While the Crimson Tide can still make additions from the portal, it won’t see any more of its players depart until the spring window opens from April 16-25.

So far this offseason, Alabama has lost 22 players from last year’s team to the portal. The Tide added seven scholarship players from the portal while also picking up a few preferred walk-ons.

Now that the dust is beginning to settle, here’s a position-by-position breakdown of where Alabama’s roster stands at the moment.



