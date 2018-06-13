John Metchie, four-star wide receiver who attends The Peddie School in Hightstown, New Jersey, will take an official visit to Alabama this weekend. The Maryland native took an official visit to Penn State last weekend. The Crimson Tide and Nittany Lions are battling for the elite prospect.

"Alabama came up to see me a couple of times during the spring," Metchie said. "Coach Gattis and Coach Locksley came to see me. Alabama has always been a dream school for me. I've just always liked how they are all about business and play the best players."

Metchie will travel to Tuscaloosa on Thursday night (thru Sunday) with his mom. His brother my also join them. He will spend time with another familiar face in Alabama wide receiver coach, Josh Gattis.

"I have a great relationship with Coach Gattis," he said. "It started last summer when he was at Penn State. It's been growing ever since then.

"He has been telling me how great of an opportunity it is for me at Alabama. He said it's somewhere I can come in and work hard. I can see the field early if I put in hard work."

This is Metchie's first opportunity to visit Alabama. He does not believe distance from home will play a factor.

"I really like the tradition," Metchie said. "It's also purely business there. The team is focused. They have one goal in mind. Everyone sees how Alabama is the best team, but they put in a lot of work behind the scenes.

"Distance doesn't really affect me. Relationships and just an 'at home' feel is what I am looking for in a school. I want to be somewhere I feel comfortable and at home. I want to go somewhere I can compete. Somewhere they will push me and make me the best player I can be."

Alabama and Penn State are the only official visits Methcie has in mind at this time. He expects to make a decision at the end of the summer or the beginning of the season.