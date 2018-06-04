Luke Hill, 2020 four-star cornerback from St. Johns College High School in Washington D.C., visited Alabama on Saturday. He released a top 10 on Sunday evening: Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Maryland, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

"I liked the facilities," Hill said about his visit to Alabama. "They were fancy. I really like the dominant culture built into the program by Coach Saban."

Hill received an offer from Nick Saban on Saturday during the unofficial visit.

"I was excited and surprised when he offered," he said. "It portrayed my high skill level. I spoke with Coach Mike Locksley and Coach Nick Saban. They liked my skills. They said I had good instinct and could fit in their program."

The talented prospect has a while before he has to make a decision. Alabama will make the short list.

"I will definitely return to Alabama for (one) of my official visits," Hill said.