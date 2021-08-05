Elijah Pritchett closing in on decision after visit to Alabama

Elijah Pritchett, four-star offensive tackle from Carver High School in Columbus, Georgia, traveled to Tuscaloosa, his third visit with the Tide in 2021, this past weekend for the Champions Cook Out. He also attended Alabama's spring game in April and took his official visit on June 17-19.

This weekend was a little different from the other two visits to Alabama. Pritchett wasn't just joined by his parents and siblings. His grandparents and cousins were also in attendance to get their feel for the Crimson Tide.

"It was good," Pritchett said of Saturday's visit. "It was a family environment. I felt very welcomed there. Everyone in my family went. I mean, everyone. They all loved it."

"What I probably liked most about the visit was the food and being able to chop (talk) it up with Coach Saban. I also spent time with Coach Marrone."

The menu at the cook out included ribs, wings, baked beans, mac-and-cheese and plenty of other options. Pritchett said his favorite was definitely the mac-and-cheese. The food wasn't the only reason for his visit to Tuscaloosa. It was another opportunity to build his relationship with Alabama.

"Coach Saban was just telling me what being an Alabama football player is all about," he said. "Just basically what you have to do both on-and-off-the-field."

"I loved talking to Coach Marrone. I always have good talks with him. We talked about a lot of stuff. My coach, unfortunately, is leaving to go to another program. Coach Marrone told me to call him whenever I need anything and if I need any advice."

It was also the third time he spent hanging out with Alabama offensive linemen Javion Cohen who grew up only a few miles away from Pritchett in Phenix City. Cohen's recruiting pitch: "Bama is the place where you can get the best both on-and-off-the-field.'"

Pritchett's' comfort level at Alabama is very high from his relationship with the coaches, current players and commitments. He did not reveal a favorite, but pointed out one aspect that separates Alabama from Florida State, Georgia and USC.

"Rather than saying what all I like about them I'll say something that is different- I have a connection with the commitments at Alabama with guys like Ty (Simpson) and Emmanuel (Henderson) that I don't have at other schools.

"I connect with more people at Alabama than anywhere else. I was around Ty and Emmanuel this past weekend. They have been recruiting me hard to Alabama and trying to get me to come there. It's been good."

Alabama has prioritized Pritchett as one of its top offensive line targets since the early stages of his recruitment. Pritchett said there is a leader, but is going to keep the information private until he is ready to announce his decision.

"Yes, there is," Pritchett said when asked if there is a favorite. "I plan on making my decision in late September. I am going to attend a few games next month. I just want to get a feel for the fans and the environment."

Pritchett will attend the Florida State/Notre Dame game in Tallahassee (September 5). He will attend either the Alabama vs. Mercer (September 11) or Alabama vs. Southern Miss game (September 25). He also plans on attending games at Georgia and USC in September before announcing his decision.