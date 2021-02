Four-star tight end Elijah Brown committed to Alabama on Friday, February 12. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end out of Ohio is the third commitment in the Class of 2022. In this video, Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com provides what it means with Brown committing to Alabama.

