Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o entered the NCAA transfer portal recently and Alabama could be a potential landing spot for the former four-star inside linebacker that signed with Tennessee back in 2019. In this video, Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com provides insight into what exactly is going on with Henry To’o To’o and if it's even possible for To’o To’o to transfer to Alabama anytime soon.

