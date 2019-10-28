True freshman quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa came into the game with 9:38 against Arkansas with the Crimson Tide leading 48-0. Tagovailoa who saw a total of 26 snaps against the Razorbacks was 6 of 8 passing on the night for 45-yards. This was the third time this season Tagovailoa has seen playing time on the season, so he’s still under the four-game threshold and can keep his redshirt status as long as he doesn’t play in two more games. 10 Recruiting Thoughts from Bone Nick Saban on Tua Tagovailoa's recovery time: 'I have no crystal ball' Here are some early observations from Taulia under center

PLAY ONE

Alabama Crimson Tide true freshman Taulia Tagovailoa shows off his athleticism against Arkansas

During his very first snap under center, Deonte Brown at right guard cannot hold his block, thus forcing Tagovailoa to make a play. Tagovailoa steps up, then circles back behind his linemen all while keeping his eyes downfield, before finding Brian Robinson out in the flats. This was a very telling play of Tagovailoa’s ability to number one: make a play and number two: extend the play. While Mac Jones had a dazzling night throwing for 235-yards, I’m not confident Jones makes this play right here. The younger Tagovailoa will without question compete for the starting job at quarterback next season and it’s this type of on the field ability that will be tough to keep off the field for the coaching staff.

PLAY TWO

In this second play, we have to start out with the protection from the offensive line. That is a perfect pocket and while it's a quick read, we have to give the offensive line props, he would have had all day. What I like here from Taulia is he takes what the defense gives him. Nothing complex, just a basic read, which is important. He also seems to really like getting the ball to Jaylen Waddle and that's a good idea as you'll see...

