“We’ll just have to see what he can do and evaluate his mobility and his performance,” Saban said. “You can’t really predict any of those things, you’ve just got to let it happen and see how it goes. I think Wednesday will probably be the first day he’s back out on the field. He’s been on the AlterG now and is progressing well on that which is usually the protocol for how we bring players back that have lower-extremity type injuries.”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return to Alabama’s practice on Wednesday. Before he does, Nick Saban provided yet another update on his starting quarterback during an appearance at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon.

Tagovailoa missed last week’s game against Arkansas after suffering a high-ankle sprain against Tennessee. The junior underwent a successful tight-rope surgery on Oct. 20 and was non-weight-bearing last week.

Tagovailoa underwent the same tight-rope surgery on his left ankle following last season’s SEC Championship Game against Georgia and was able to return in time for the Orange Bowl 29 days later. Before last week's game against Arkansas, Saban told ESPN that Tagovailoa is “doing really, really well” in his recovery.



Monday, Saban was asked if he was optimistic Tagovailoa would be able to return for No. 2 Alabama’s next game against No. 1 LSU on Nov. 9. The head coach responded by stating he wasn’t going to answer any hypothetical questions.

“I can’t know. I have no crystal ball,” Saban said. “I don’t know how he’s going to do in Wednesday’s practice. I don’t know how he’ll do after that. So is it fair to say I don’t know? I don’t know. Nobody knows.”

Saban said there is no set percentage he’s looking for Tagovailoa to reach to determine whether or not he’s able to play against LSU. He also does not have a cut-off date for that decision.

“If he can perform to the best of his ability — we’re not going to put him in a situation where he can’t perform," Saban said. "If he can perform he’ll be able to play. If he can’t perform, then he won’t play.”

Alabama (8-0, 5-0 in the SEC) and LSU (8-0, 4-0) will meet on Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. CT inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.