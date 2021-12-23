Earl Little Sr. describes his son as an 'old-school' defensive back

Earl Little Jr., Rivals100 cornerback from American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida, announced his commitment and signed with the University of Alabama last Wednesday. Little trimmed his list of finalists to Alabama, Florida State and Miami before selecting the Crimson Tide.

His father, Earl Sr. was a star at Miami (1993-96) and played nine seasons in the NFL. He spoke in-depth with BamaInsider about his son's recruitment by Alabama, how he see him fitting in with the Alabama defense, the reaction from Hurricane fans and much more!



