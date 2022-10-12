The winner of the famed "Third Saturday in October" has enjoyed bragging rights and Alabama fans are no stranger to them.

From the yearly resurfacing of Irvin Carney's rant on Tennessee to a Twitter account with daily updates until 2021 on how long it has been since Alabama lost to the Volunteers (5,835 days to be exact), the constant trash talk has fueled the rivalry which has seen its fair share of highlights over the years.

This season's rendition has a different feel to it.

Outside of it being the first time both teams come into the matchup unbeaten since 1989, it could be a matchup between two Heisman Trophy Finalists in Bryce Young and Hendon Hooker, assuming that the Alabama quarterback will be fit to start in Knoxville.

Despite Young missing the second half against Arkansas and all of the Texas A&M because of a shoulder injury, the stats between Young and Hooker are fairly comparable through the first half of the regular season.