TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The status of Bryce Young’s shoulder is sure to be heavily discussed this week. Monday, Nick Saban didn’t provide any new news in terms of whether or not the starting quarterback will be available for Saturday’s game between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee.

"Bryce is getting re-evaluated today," Saban said. "I don't really know much. I haven't talked to Doc since he did that. "Hopefully we're going to try to get him ready to play this week, but this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do. We'll see as the week progresses, but I don't have an update much more than that."

Young suffered an AC sprain to his right shoulder during Alabama’s game against Arkansas on Oct. 1. The Heisman Trophy winner was fully dressed out over the weekend and wanted to come in late during the Crimson Tide’s 24-20 victory over Texas A&M. Following the game, Saban said the team would “just see what kind of progress Bryce makes for the next week.”

With Young sidelined against the Aggies, Alabama gave Jalen Milroe his first start behind center.

The redshirt freshman rushed for 83 yards but failed to move the ball much through the air, completing 12 of 19 passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns and an interception. Milroe also fumbled twice which led to two Texas A&M scores.

"I just think Jalen played with a lot of anxiety," Saban said. "I don't think he allowed himself to let his training sort of guide him and trust and believe in it so that he can have success in executing plays. You can't turn the ball over and not execute plays like they're designed relative to the read of what you should and shouldn't do.

So those things are all things that we definitely need to improve on so that we can utilize all 11 players on our offensive team. We have skill guys that can make plays. We've got to distribute the ball at the quarterback position so that they can. Whether it's a run or a pass or an RPO or an advantage throw, we've got to make the right choices and decisions on those things."

Tennessee leads the nation averaging 547.8 total yards per game on offense. However, the Volunteers' defense has been penetrable as they have surrendered 396.6 yards per game. That includes a pass defense that ranks No. 128 of 131 Division I teams, allowing 307.4 yards per game through the air.

Saturday’s game between Alabama (6-0, 3-0 in the SEC) and Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) is set for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff inside Neyland Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on CBS.