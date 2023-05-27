TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball head coach Patrick Murphy was calm and collected when he sat down for his postgame press conference, following the team's 3-1 loss to Northwestern on Friday. While no one expected a wild rant from the 25-year head coach, some disappointment was warranted but it didn't outshine his mellow tone and his few quips with the media.

It seems like a complete 180 for what transpired on the field as the Crimson Tide lost Game 1 in the super-regional round for the sixth time in program history all while it got its ace pitcher, Montana Fouts, back in the circle. Fouts had anything but a flawless return to the field allowing two earned runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings with a glaring camo brace on her left knee.

Despite all of it, the senior shared a similar demeanor to her head coach — upset about the loss but remained positive.

"I'm not happy with the outcome, but I'm just really thankful that I get to lace up the cleats today because two weeks ago, I don't know," Fouts said. "You always have faith and you always believe but it was just surreal for me to do that again so I'm really thankful for that."

Fouts had her moments where she looked like her old, striking out Northwestern batters with her rise ball and fielding ground balls hit right at her, but there were moments where she wasn't the old No. 14. In the top of the fourth inning there was her rare throwing error that would have given the ace an out to start the frame. Instead, the error would wind up costing Alabama as Northwestern's Nikki Cuchran would score the Wildcats' third run of the game.

Her outing on Friday was the shortest start since she went 2 2/3 innings against Tennessee on March 26 when she allowed two earned runs on four hits en route to a 7-5 to the Volunteers. With Northwestern chasing the ace from the game, Alabama called on Jaala Torrence who maintained her scoreless streak allowing two hits in the remaining 3 1/3 innings. The Dothan, Alabama native has now gone 22 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run and was the projected Game 2 starter if Fouts could go all seven innings.

So with the season on the line does Murphy go back to Fouts?

"Whatever (Murphy) says, I'll be there," Fouts said when asked if she'll be ready to go again this series.

Murphy said coming into the weekend that she got "better and better" as the days passed but didn't tip his hand if he was going to start her again in Game 2. However, Murphy didn't rule out another appearance before the super regional ends.

"She can go at any time," Murphy said. "It's unbelievable what she's done in two and a half, three weeks. I know that she wanted to be out there every single inning pitch, game for her entire career and I know it was just killing her not to be out there."