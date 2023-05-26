TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the fifth time in program history, Alabama softball dropped the first game of the super regional round, falling to No. 12 Northwestern 3-1 on Friday. Here are a few takeaways from the Game 1 loss.

Fouts returns to the circle

For the last week two weeks, Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy had to answer when the Crimson Tide will put No. 14 back into the circle. After injuring her left leg against Arkansas at the SEC Championship Tournament, Montana Fouts was held out of the regional round, even though she warmed up in the bullpen during its winner-take-all matchup against Middle Tennessee. While the questions were persistent, Murphy won't have to answer them anymore as Fouts got the nod to start Game 1 of the Tuscaloosa Super Regional. While having the senior back in the circle was supposed to be a calming presence, she and Alabama looked shakey on Friday as it yielded three runs on five pitches and threw just 64 pitches in her return. "I'm not happy with the outcome, but I'm just really thankful that I get to lace up the cleats today because two weeks ago, I don't know," Fouts said. "You always have faith and you always believe but it was just surreal for me to do that again so I'm really thankful for that."

81%

Friday's loss brings up a bevy of sobering stats that Alabama will have to overcome if it'll make its 14th appearance in the Women's College World Series. The defeat is the sixth time in program history that Alabama has lost the first game, two of which happened at Rhoads Stadium. Along with its own personal history, the Crimson Tide will have to overcome the law of averages. According to ESPN, teams who win Game 1 of the super regional have an 81% chance to advance to Oklahoma City. The Crimson Tide has come from behind after dropping the first game just twice, both of which came on its home field. In 2011, led by Kelsi Dunne and Kayla Braud, the Crimson Tide won the next two games to advance past Stanford. Four years later, Alabama did it again with Haylie McCleney and Marissa Runyon to defeat Oklahoma. "No. 1 we need to score more runs than they do, I don't care how," Murphy said. "No. 2 we need to keep our poise. They've been playing this game since they were five years old. (We) need to keep the poise, don't make it bigger than what it is and just play ball like they've played since they were a kid — all the way across the board with no worry of consequence."

Bats go quiet