Disgruntled WR Agiye Hall absent for Alabama's game against Tennessee

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The saga surrounding Agiye Hall continued Saturday as the freshman receiver did not suit up for Alabama for its matchup against Tennessee.

Hall expressed his frustration over playing time following Alabama’s win over Mississippi State, tweeting “Yeah nah, calling it quits” before deleting his post. Following Saturday's game, Hall provided another cryptic response over social media, posting "null" on his Twitter account.

Nick Saban elected not to go in-depth about the receiver's status on the team.

"You know, what we do with our players on our team is really kind of our business," Saban said. "We're encouraging guys to do the right thing whether it's personally, academically — aight, we've protocols that when guys miss so many things, you know they don't get to play in the game. That's always been our rule out here.

"So I'm not going to disclose, and I don't think it's anybody's business when we're trying to get players to do the right thing, and we use playing time and opportunities in football to try to get them to do the right thing personally and academically. So that's basically all I got to say about that."

Hall played in four snaps on offense against Mississippi State but was not targeted during the game. The former Rivals100 receiver has appeared in four games this season, recording a catch for 10 yards during the season opener against Miami. He did not see any action against Texas A&M two weeks ago, and played in just two snaps against Ole Miss the week before that.

While Hall was absent Saturday, sophomore receiver Javon Baker suited up for Alabama for the first time since the Crimson Tide’s Sept. 25 game against Southern Miss. Baker did not travel to Mississippi State last week.

“It’s the same thing – if players do what they’re supposed to do, they travel, they play, they contribute to the team,” Saban said Monday. “And that’s every player’s choice. Every player has a choice to do the things that they need to do to contribute to the team, and everybody’s gotta buy in. So players that do that travel. Players that have issues with that, they’re not really doing what they should do. I mean, that’s our job as a coach to make sure that people are doing the right things, and if they’re not doing the right things, there’s consequences for that. There’s consequences for that in life, there’s consequences for that when you’re in competitive sports.”