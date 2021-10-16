Alabama freshman WR tweets frustration after win over Mississippi State

Starkville, Miss. — While most Alabama players were busy celebrating Saturday night’s 49-9 victory over Mississippi State, it wasn’t all smiles in the Crimson Tide’s locker room. Following the win, freshman wide receiver Agiye Hall displayed his frustration over social media. “Yeah nah,” Hall tweeted in a tweet that has since been deleted, “calling it quits.”



Hall saw action on offense but was not targeted against Mississippi State. The freshman receiver has appeared in four games this season, recording just one catch for 10 yards during the season opener against Miami. Along with his tweet Saturday night, Hall also retweeted a post criticizing Alabama for not featuring him during last weekend’s loss to Texas A&M. Hall was the No. 14 wide receiver and No. 72 overall player in this week’s class.

Following the game, John Metchie III was asked about Hall’s comment. The starting receiver said he did not see the tweet but offered some advice to his freshman teammate. “It’s just the process, the process of being here,” Metchie said. “I remember what it was like as a freshman. I guess my words of encouragement would just be, it’s a process and you got to keep going.” No. 5 Alabama will host Tennessee next Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.