Deionte Thompson is scheduled for an October trial date in Galveston, Texas after being indicted on second-degree felony assault charges in March of 2017, according to the Galveston County 122nd District Court’s online database. Thompson’s trial is set for Oct. 8, which is two days after the Crimson Tide travels to Arkansas and five days before a home matchup against Missouri.

Thompson was one of four individuals alleged of beating Noah Frillou in Crystal Beach, Tex., on March 18, 2017. According to court records, Frillou sustained major injuries to his face, including breaking both orbital areas and the maxillary bone into three pieces. He was indicted by a Galveston County grand jury in October 2017.

A motion to suppress will be held on Sept. 21. The motion to suppress is a request by the defendant that the judge exclude certain evidence from the trial. If the defendant wins, the prosecution or judge may have to dismiss the case.

A pretrial conference for the case is scheduled for Sept. 28. In federal and state courts, pretrial conferences are used to decide preliminary matters such as what evidence will be excluded from the trial and what witnesses will be allowed to testify.

Thompson was named a first-team member to the preseason All-SEC team selected by the media during last month’s SEC Media Days in Atlanta. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound safety tallied 25 tackles and an interception last season and started both of Alabama’s games in the College Football Playoff.