DeVonta Smith provided a nice pick-me-up to Alabama fans Monday as he announced he will be returning to the Crimson Tide for his senior season. The star receiver revealed his decision minutes after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announced he was declaring for the NFL Draft.

Smith became the third Crimson Tide player to announce his intentions to come back for a senior season, joining linebacker Dylan Moses and left tackle Alex Leatherwood. Receiver Jerry Jeudy, right tackle Jedrick Willls Jr., safety Xavier McKinney and Tagovailoa have all recently announced they are declaring for the draft.

Smith, a permanent team captain, was a first-team All-SEC selection and was named as a second-team All-American by Sporting News. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound receiver led Alabama with 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. Earlier this year, he set Alabama’s single-game records for receiving yards (274) and receiving touchdowns (5) during the Crimson Tide’s 59-31 victory over Ole Miss. Smith has seen his name mentioned as a possible first-round pick in several mock drafts.

Despite sharing a strong relationship with Tagovailoa, Smith said following Alabama's victory over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl that his decision would not hinge on his quarterback.

“I’m my own person, Tua’s his own person,” he said. “He’s going to make the decision that’s best for him. I’m going to make the decision that’s best for me.”









Alabama is still waiting to hear from receiver Henry Ruggs III and running back Najee Harris, both juniors who are projected as early-round picks.

Players have until Jan. 20 to decide whether to declare for the NFL Draft or return to college.