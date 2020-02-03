Watch the video below

Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com provides some analysis on the Alabama receiver unit heading into the 2020 spring season.

***WR-X***

DeVonta Smith, Sr

- PFF grade of 82.7

- 68 receptions for 1,256-yards with 14 TDS

- 18.5 per catch average

- Since arriving in Tuscaloosa, Smith has 118 receptions for 2,109-yards with 23 touchdowns

- Returning team captain

Tyrell Shavers, R-Jr

- 6-foot-6, 210 pounds, now a RS-Junior

- Last season, 1 reception for 20-yards

- Will this be the year Shavers gets onto the field

Thaiu Jones-Bell, Fr

- Rivals Three-star out of Carol City, Florida

- 5-11, 190 pounds

***Slot***

Jaylen Waddle, Jr

- PFF grade of 83.6 with only 293 snaps

- 33 receptions for 560 yards with 6 touchdowns

- Only 293 snaps in 2020

- 20 punt returns for 487-yards with 1 touchdown

- 77 punt return for TD against LSU

- 99 KR return for a TD against Auburn

- Over 200-yards with 4 TDs against Auburn

- Need to get him the football as many times as possible in 2020

Slade Bolden, R-So

- 2 receptions for 34-yards,

- 4 rushes for 10-yards

- 1 pass for 1 TD

- 6 tackles on special teams

- Plays scout team QB when facing a running QB

- Very talented athlete from the State of Louisiana

Chadarius Townsend, R-Jr

- Played RB during the 2019 season

- 8 rushes for 22-yards

- At 6-0, 194 pounds he’s got good hands

- Will Alabama be able to use him on the field in 2020?

***WR-Z***

John Metchie III, So

- 5 receptions for 133-yards in the 2019 spring game, was actually the spring MVP

- 4 receptions for 23-yards as a freshman

- Very smooth route runner, great hands, good moves after the catch

- When you talk breakout players on offense, Metchie should be primed for a huge season

Xavier Williams, R-So

- Played in four games last season

- Played in six games total

- Still looking for that first reception

- Continues to work hard at practice

Traeshon Holden, Fr

- 6-3, 200 pounds Four-star out of Habor City, CA

-Physical WR that the coaches are excited about