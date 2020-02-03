DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle headline Alabama's receiver unit
Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com provides some analysis on the Alabama receiver unit heading into the 2020 spring season.
Watch the video below
Who's Returning For The 2020 Season
***WR-X***
DeVonta Smith, Sr
- PFF grade of 82.7
- 68 receptions for 1,256-yards with 14 TDS
- 18.5 per catch average
- Since arriving in Tuscaloosa, Smith has 118 receptions for 2,109-yards with 23 touchdowns
- Returning team captain
Tyrell Shavers, R-Jr
- 6-foot-6, 210 pounds, now a RS-Junior
- Last season, 1 reception for 20-yards
- Will this be the year Shavers gets onto the field
Thaiu Jones-Bell, Fr
- Rivals Three-star out of Carol City, Florida
- 5-11, 190 pounds
***Slot***
Jaylen Waddle, Jr
- PFF grade of 83.6 with only 293 snaps
- 33 receptions for 560 yards with 6 touchdowns
- Only 293 snaps in 2020
- 20 punt returns for 487-yards with 1 touchdown
- 77 punt return for TD against LSU
- 99 KR return for a TD against Auburn
- Over 200-yards with 4 TDs against Auburn
- Need to get him the football as many times as possible in 2020
Slade Bolden, R-So
- 2 receptions for 34-yards,
- 4 rushes for 10-yards
- 1 pass for 1 TD
- 6 tackles on special teams
- Plays scout team QB when facing a running QB
- Very talented athlete from the State of Louisiana
Chadarius Townsend, R-Jr
- Played RB during the 2019 season
- 8 rushes for 22-yards
- At 6-0, 194 pounds he’s got good hands
- Will Alabama be able to use him on the field in 2020?
***WR-Z***
John Metchie III, So
- 5 receptions for 133-yards in the 2019 spring game, was actually the spring MVP
- 4 receptions for 23-yards as a freshman
- Very smooth route runner, great hands, good moves after the catch
- When you talk breakout players on offense, Metchie should be primed for a huge season
Xavier Williams, R-So
- Played in four games last season
- Played in six games total
- Still looking for that first reception
- Continues to work hard at practice
Traeshon Holden, Fr
- 6-3, 200 pounds Four-star out of Habor City, CA
-Physical WR that the coaches are excited about
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket
Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.
Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here