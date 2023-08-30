Alabama named its new starting quarterback … of the defense.

During his post-practice interview Wednesday, Nick Saban announced redshirt sophomore linebacker Deontae Lawson will take on signal-calling duties as the head of Alabama's front seven this fall.

It might not have been the signal-calling role many were hoping to hear about from the head coach. However, Saban's praise of Lawson was encouraging nonetheless.

“Deontae has done a really good job,” Saban said. “He’s kind of taken over the signal caller duties, which I think is a huge responsibility and is probably the most important thing, especially for the front seven in terms of alignment and adjustment, calls that need to be made whether you’re pressuring and getting lined up the right way to play, whether its to or away from the back."

Henry To'oTo'o served as Alabama's signal caller the past two seasons, starting all 28 games at the MIKE linebacker position before making way for the NFL this past spring. Lawson started four games next to To'oTo'o last season while filling in for an injured Jaylen Moody at the WILL linebacker position. Over 11 total appearances, he finished tied for fifth on the team with 51 tackles.

Dallas Turner and Kool-Aid McKinstry might be the headliners of Alabama's defense this year, but Lawson's role in the unit figures to be just as big. Earlier this week, senior offensive lineman Seth Mclaughlin praised the redshirt sophomore for being more vocal on the field throughout camp.

“It’s been really nice to see Deontae take the steps as a leader,” McLaughlin said. “He knows the playbook in and out. It’s been really interesting to see how he can lead those guys and put everybody in the right positions and make all the calls.”

When asked about the MIKE linebacker role earlier this month, Lawson acknowledged the extra responsibilities it entails. However, he fully embraces the role and is ready to become more of a leader this fall.

"It's definitely extra work," Lawson said, "but I feel like everyone on the defense takes that extra work with extra film study and just bringing guys together so we can become a unit and better team."

That willingness to step up also drew praise from Saban.

“A lot of guys, you know, are a little apprehensive about taking on that responsibility, and he’s very confident,” Saban said. “He’s played really well, set a great example in terms of how he practices how he plays, and how he communicates.”

Lawson's first opportunity to lead Alabama's defense will come this Saturday as the Crimson Tide opens its season against Middle Tennessee State at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Maybe by then, we will learn who will be calling out the plays on offense for Alabama.