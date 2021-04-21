 Alabama Crimson Tide football news
DeMarcco Hellams is primed for a big year at safety for Alabama football

Trey Yanity
BamaInsider.com
On today's post-spring observations video, Trey Yanity of BamaInsider.com provides analysis on Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams who enters his junior year at Alabama.

DeMarrco Hellams recorded 12 tackles during Alabama's spring football game
