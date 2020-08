Four-star edge rusher Monkell Goodwine and the top junior college corner in the country, Khyree Jackson will each announce their college commitment today.

Goodwine is set to announce at 2:30 p.m CST

Jackson is set to announce at 6:00 p.m. CST

Stay with BamaInsider.com for the latest as both prospects have Alabama in their favorite list.

Related

Alabama still pushing hard for Florida DL commit Tyreak Sapp

Tanner Bailey Update...

Alabama still keeping tabs on Tulane QB commit