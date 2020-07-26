Rivals four-star defensive tackle Damon Payne will announce his college decision today at 2:00 p.m. CDT. Will he pledge to the University of Alabama or will he announce for Kentucky? If Payne does commit to Alabama today, he will become the second defensive tackle in this class and the seventh commitment in the month of July for Alabama.

Stay with BamaInsider.com throughout the day and check back at 2:00 p.m. for the announcement.

