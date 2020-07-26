 Decision day for Damon Payne
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-26 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Decision day for four-star defensive tackle Damon Payne

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
Managing Editor
@Rivals_Kyle
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Rivals four-star defensive tackle Damon Payne will announce his college decision today at 2:00 p.m. CDT. Will he pledge to the University of Alabama or will he announce for Kentucky? If Payne does commit to Alabama today, he will become the second defensive tackle in this class and the seventh commitment in the month of July for Alabama.

Stay with BamaInsider.com throughout the day and check back at 2:00 p.m. for the announcement.

Jump into Andrew Bone's recruiting board

Class of 2021 commitment list

Rivals team rankings

Rivals four-star Damon Payne is set to make his college decision today at 2:00 p.m.
Rivals four-star Damon Payne is set to make his college decision today at 2:00 p.m. (Brandon Brown)

Talk with thousands of Alabama fans inside Andrew Bone's Recruiting Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}