Earlier this week, BamaInsider discussed what Alabama’s strongest unit will be. Today, we’ll take a look at some of the areas where the Crimson Tide could use some improvement.

While Alabama looks to have a well-balanced team heading into the coming season, the two units that appear to need some shoring up are the kicking game and the tight ends. Alabama struggled in the punting game early last year and was ultimately undone on a missed field goal. Meanwhile, Alabama tight ends accounted for just a combined 208 yards and five touchdowns on 21 receptions.

To help settle the matter, BamaInsider had Tony Tsoukalas and Tyler Waldrep make their cases for which unit Alabama fans should be more worried about.