Daily Nugget: The latest on 2021 three-star TE Robbie Ouzts

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

The University of Alabama is still in the mix for 2021 three-star tight end Robbie Ouzts. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.


Background

Alabama will lose at least two of the program's seven scholarship tight ends following the 2020 season when Miller Forristall graduate transfer Carl Tucker from North Carolina, exhausts their eligibility.

The Crimson Tide coaches wanted to sign two guys in 2020. Alabama got two, but Tucker won't be able to stick around for the long haul.

Alabama probably won't go after two guys this time around, but the team can't afford to miss again.

We weren't talking about him a month ago, but Ouzts seems to be Alabama's best option at tight end now.

Alabama's competition

{{ article.author_name }}