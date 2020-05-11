News More News
Daily Nugget: The latest on 2021 linebacker Ian Jackson

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

The Crimson Tide is very much in the mix for three-star inside linebacker Ian Jackson. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

Alabama Crimson Tide target Ian Jackson could make a significant jump in the Rivals' rankings this week (Graphic by Kyle Henderson).
Alabama Crimson Tide target Ian Jackson could make a significant jump in the Rivals' rankings this week (Graphic by Kyle Henderson).

The prospect

Background

Jackson split time between safety and linebacker during his junior season, but he should make the transition to full-time linebacker when he gets to college.

Inside linebackers Dylan Moses and Joshua McMillon should both depart Tuscaloosa at the end of the season. That makes inside linebacker a position of need this time around, but it seems like Jackson might project better outside.

The Crimson Tide already has one linebacker in the 2021 class, Deontae Lawson, but he too seems like a candidate to play outside at the next level.

Jackson's stock on the rise

