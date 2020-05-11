The Crimson Tide is very much in the mix for three-star inside linebacker Ian Jackson . Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

Jackson split time between safety and linebacker during his junior season, but he should make the transition to full-time linebacker when he gets to college.

Inside linebackers Dylan Moses and Joshua McMillon should both depart Tuscaloosa at the end of the season. That makes inside linebacker a position of need this time around, but it seems like Jackson might project better outside.

The Crimson Tide already has one linebacker in the 2021 class, Deontae Lawson, but he too seems like a candidate to play outside at the next level.