We are all familiar with the stars on Alabama’s roster, but what about the players next up on the depth chart? Over the next few days, BamaInsider will be examining the Crimson Tide’s roster by looking at the backup options at each position group. Today we begin the series with the quarterback position.

Mac Jones, redshirt junior

Bryce Young, freshman

Paul Tyson, redshirt freshman

Outlook: The impending departure of Taulia Tagovailoa will leave Alabama with just three scholarship quarterbacks on its roster.

Barring a massive upset, Mac Jones will begin the season as the Crimson Tide’s starter. The redshirt junior averaged 293 passing yards and 3.25 touchdowns over his four starts while filling in for an injured Tua Tagovailoa last season and is the only quarterback on Alabama’s roster with any meaningful snaps at the college level.

Five-star freshman Bryce Young comes to Tuscaloosa, Ala., as the top quarterback in this year’s class and is viewed as the longterm future at the position. The dual-threat playmaker is coming off a stellar senior season of high school in which he passed for 4,528 yards and 58 touchdowns with six interceptions while adding another 357 yards and 10 more scores on the ground.



Once the forgotten quarterback on Alabama’s roster, Paul Tyson will have more of an opportunity with Taulia Tagovailoa out of the picture. The redshirt freshman appeared in just one game last season, taking seven snaps without attempting a pass.