The University of Alabama is in the mix for 2021 four-star strongside defensive end Monkell Goodwine . Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

LaBryan Ray is the only defensive lineman poised to leave the program following the 2020 season.

That makes this one position where Alabama can really get selective. Goodwine is the type of guy the Crimson Tide would love to land.

Alabama has long been considered a leader for the state of Maryland's top prospect.

Texas A&M, LSU, Penn State and Maryland round out the top five Goodwine released last month.