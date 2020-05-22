News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-22 13:44:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Daily Nugget: The latest on 2021 four-star DE Monkell Goodwine

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

The University of Alabama is in the mix for 2021 four-star strongside defensive end Monkell Goodwine. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

Don't miss: Bone's recruiting board

SEC to allow on-campus workouts

What Nick Saban thinks of Terrion Arnold's Alabama hoops offer

The prospect

Background

LaBryan Ray is the only defensive lineman poised to leave the program following the 2020 season.

That makes this one position where Alabama can really get selective. Goodwine is the type of guy the Crimson Tide would love to land.

Alabama has long been considered a leader for the state of Maryland's top prospect.

Texas A&M, LSU, Penn State and Maryland round out the top five Goodwine released last month.

The impact of losing A-Day

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}