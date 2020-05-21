News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-21 05:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Top target Terrion Arnold talks recent Alabama hoops offer, Saban and more

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Nick Saban has long had Terrion Arnold at the top of his wish list. However, he isn’t the only Alabama coach who has his sights set on the four-star athlete.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}