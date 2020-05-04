News More News
Daily Nugget: An update on four-star OT Terrence Ferguson

Tyler Waldrep • BamaInsider
I covered Alabama athletics for a number of organizations (including this one 2017-18) from 2015-2018. Took a break for two years to cover Florida State, but now I'm back.

The Crimson Tide is very much in play for four-star offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

The prospect

The backstory

Alabama only signed three offensive linemen in the 2020 class and will lose at least four seniors a year from now.

At least three of those guys, Alex Leatherwood, Landon Dickerson and Deonte Brown, should start in 2020.

With that much experience walking out the door, there will be room for the No. 40th overall prospect in the country to compete for playing time in 2021 if Ferguson decides to sign with the Crimson Tide.

This one feels like it will come down to either Alabama or Georgia when it's time for the offensive lineman to make his choice.

