Could Robbie Ouzts take a handoff for Alabama?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Robbie Ouzts is happy with his role as the blue-collar worker of Alabama’s offense. The senior prides himself in doing the “dirty work” while delivering blocks out of the H-back and tight end positions.





Still, there’s a part of him that wouldn’t mind running in a touchdown himself one day. While the thought of the 6-foot-4, 270-pounder taking a carry seems strange, it might not be too far-fetched.





“We had one [handoff] in the playbook last year, never got called,” Ouzts said last month. “We’ll see. I might have to go up to [Nick] Sheridan’s office and campaign for it. I’d love one though. It’d be awesome.”





According to Pro Football Focus, Ouzts has taken part in 83 snaps out of the backfield during his four-year career at Alabama. So far, none of them have resulted in a handoff.





Alabama running backs coach Robert Gilespie said he doesn’t remember the handoff to Ouzts being a part of last year’s playbook. That should tell you all you need to know about how serious the Tide was about using it.





Still, there’s always the possibility that offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan decides to get creative out of the goal-line formation in the future. If so, expect Ouzts to be ready.





“I think he would do awesome,” tight ends coach Bryan Ellis said about Ouzts hypothetical carry. “I don’t know that there’s anything Robbie Ouzts can’t do. I think you’re a fool if you doubt him in any way because he’s as good of a young man and as good of a football player.”





Ouzts has yet to record a carry, but he has made a few contributions to the stat sheet. During his four seasons with the Tide, he’s recorded 12 receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown. That includes four catches for 24 yards this season.





While Gillespie isn’t sure a handoff is on the horizon, he’s confident Ouzts would get the job done if called on.





“There’s no doubt if he got the ball he could run through people, break tackles and also make people miss,” Gillespie said. “Robbie’s a really good athlete.”





Ouzts is also a good teammate. Gillespie was quick to gush over the senior’s selflessness stating he wished he would have had him as a teammate during his playing days. Quarterback Jalen Milroe and Alabama’s backs have certainly appreciated running behind him, as he’s helped clear the way for 312 yards on the ground against LSU over the weekend.





“I don’t think there’s nothing that Robbie can’t do,” Gillespie said. “Robbie’s a really good teammate first of all. He's very unselfish. He’s a no-nonsense player. Robbie has really good hands, good ball skills. He blocks his tail off.”





Ouzts’ efforts aren’t exclusive to offense either. The do-it-all player is involved in the kick return, punt coverage and placekicking units.





“That’s what’s been so cool about Robbie,” Ellis said. “It doesn’t matter what you ask him to do. He plays wing on field goals. He runs the punt team. You know, he goes in there and does all the dirty work on offense. That kid, man, he’ll have my respect for a long time.”





And maybe, just maybe, Ouzts will earn a carry as well.



