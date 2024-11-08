Premium content
Published Nov 8, 2024
Robbie Ouzts' dirty work has earned the respect of former Alabama fullbacks
Tony Tsoukalas  •  TideIllustrated
The designation beside Robbie Ouzts' name on Alabama's roster is tight end. If he had it his way, it'd read something different.


"I like to say I play fullback as well, even though fullback is a little extinct,” Ouzts said during an appearance on The Kalen DeBoer Show last month.


The fullback position — or what's left of it in today's game — is why Ouzts was recruited to Alabama. His love for the role is why he wears the No. 45 and why he doesn't blink before charging into SEC defenders whenever he gets the opportunity. The fullback position is also why you'll be seeing Ouzts continue his blue-collar brand of football on Sundays in the coming years.

