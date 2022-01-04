Containing Georgia Bulldog tight end Brock Bowers will be no easy task

While Alabama defeated Georgia 41-24 during the 2021 SEC championship game, the Crimson Tide had a difficult time stopping freshman tight end Brock Bowers who recorded 10 receptions for 139-yards with a touchdown. On the season, Bowers has performed at a very high level for the Bulldogs and is the team’s leading pass catcher with 53-receptions for 859-yards and 12 touchdowns. Nick Saban was asked about Bowers on Monday, “I think this guy is one of the premier players in college football.”

Against Michigan during the Orange Bowl, Bowers recorded five receptions for 55-yards and a score. “I know he's just a freshman. But this guy's got great size. He's a good blocker. He's physical. He's tough. And he's got wide receiver skills in every way, shape, or form, which makes it difficult being a bigger guy for bigger guys to cover him and it makes it also difficult for smaller guys to cover him,” Saban continued.

Bowers has dealt with a shoulder injury this season, but head football coach Kirby Smart said that Bowers is good to go for the title game, “He's good. He was good in the game. That same shoulder has bothered him all year, to be honest. It's not like it's something new that just came up. It bothers him from time to time at practice.”

What the Talk of Champions Message Board is saying

Jaybama12 says

We don’t have a match. Brian Branch might be the best matchup. Put pressure on Bennett and hope he makes mistakes.

G.O.A.T-23 says

He's a load to handle that is for sure. Dallas has no business out there trying to cover him IMO. You take one of your best pass rushers away to do something he's not capable of doing. Harris has the size and speed to cover him, not to mention he played DB in HS.

Bamaquad says

That Bowers kid is 100% the real deal. I think we'll see more from him this game than the SEC Championship game. He's a load to handle.

