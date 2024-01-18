Kalen DeBoer made a promise to Alabama fans during his introductory press conference.

“We will be explosive,” he said. “I can tell you that.”

DeBoer hopes to bring the success he had in two seasons with Washington to Tuscaloosa. With the Huskies, DeBoer went 25-3 and engineered an elite offense fueled by a passing attack that ranked No. 2 in the nation last season, averaging 343.7 yards per game through the air.

DeBoer also helped turn Michael Penix Jr. into a Heisman Trophy finalist. The Indiana transfer piled up 9,544 yards and 67 touchdowns through the air in his two seasons with the Huskies.

Now, along with the pressure of filling Nick Saban’s shoes, DeBoer will be tasked with integrating his offensive style with a quarterback whose skill set is unique compared to most of his previous passers.

Jalen Milroe wasn't too far off from being a Heisman finalist himself this year, accounting for 3,365 total yards and 35 total touchdowns. However, no one would mistake his game for Penix’s.

While Penix and most of DeBoer’s previous quarterbacks have done the majority of their damage through the air, Milroe features one of the top dual-threat playmaking styles in the game. The Alabama quarterback picked up 531 yards and 12 of his touchdowns on the ground, achieving that total on a mix of scrambles and designed runs.

Earlier this month, Milroe announced he is remaining with the Crimson Tide for DeBoer’s debut season. The redshirt junior is once again expected to be one of Alabama’s biggest playmakers this fall.

But does he fit into his new coach’s high-octane, pass-heavy system?

To get an understanding of how DeBoer might use Milroe this season, here’s a look at how the quarterback stacks up to the head coach's previous passers.