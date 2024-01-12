While Alabama fans will have their eyes on any roster changes as a result of Nick Saban's retirement, quarterback Jalen Milroe appears to have made his future plans clear.

While arriving at the Mal Moore Athletic Facility for he and his teammates' first meeting with new coach Kalen DeBoer on Friday night, Milroe addressed the crowd gathered for a glimpse at the new coach. According to BamaCentral's Joe Gaither, Milroe yelled "Roll Tide" followed by "I'm staying" at fans.

Milroe's reported eagerness to stay would be a welcome sign for the Crimson Tide. Alabama is hoping to keep as much of its roster together by bringing in a new coach quickly. The Crimson Tide already lost a commitment from five-star Class of 2024 wideout Ryan Williams, while Isaiah Bond entered the transfer portal Friday.

Milroe thew for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns last season, adding a further 531 yards and 12 scores on the ground. His improvement over the course of the season helped Alabama win the SEC Championship and reach the College Football Playoff in Saban's final season.

How DeBoer plans to utilize Milroe will be one of his first challenges as he looks to implement his high-powered offensive system in Tuscaloosa.