THE SITUATION

Four-star running back Keilan Robinson’s recruiting wasn’t full of drama. The Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High standout committed to Alabama in the summer and didn’t waver until news came out that Mike Locksley was leaving his post as Crimson Tide offensive coordinator to take the head coaching job at Maryland. Robinson took a closer look at the Terps and USC. The Trojans got Robinson out to Southern California for an official visit last weekend but Clay Helton not Mike Locksley did enough to change Robinson’s mind. He signed with Alabama during a ceremony at his school on National Signing Day. "I signed with Alabama and everything went as projected," Robinson said. "I've been projected to end there for the longest time."

WHY IT'S BIG FOR ALABAMA

Alabama’s offense this season was the most explosive in their storied history and adding Robinson to the mix should help keep this offensive attack virtually unstoppable. With the ball in his hands Robinson can score from nearly anywhere on the field. He has elite speed and is very explosive in space. Robinson is a very reliable receiver and he should help the Alabama offense vary their attack with catches out of the backfield and on screen plays. As long as Robinson fills out his frame he should be able to see the field relatively early in his career.

SCHOOLS IT HURTS THE MOST