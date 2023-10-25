When you look at the Alabama class, it's pretty fair to say that Alabama still has a few more pieces they're going after in 2024. As the class continues to continue to fill out, several names have visited campus that will start to gain some buzz with the early signing period nearing pretty quickly. Here are a few names that have been mentioned around the Crimson Tide that could end up in the class. This list included uncommitted players and potential flip candidates to the Tide.

Aeryn Hampton

Four-star wide receiver Aeryn Hampton is a name that hasn't been mentioned as a potential candidate for the Tide since earlier this year. However, after his visit to Tuscaloosa this weekend things, we could see things get interesting again for the Texas product. Although Texas has been having a good season to this point, there was some speculation around Hampton when he first decided to re-commit to Texas in July. Alabama has always been involved here, and with Hampton having a strong relationship with Wiggins and his good friend Jalen Hale, you can't count out the Tiide late as they look to add another receiver to the fold.

Tristan Jernigan

Ever since they offered him a few months ago, Mississippi talent Tristan Jernigan has had his eyes on Alabama. As one of the best linebackers in the state, Jernigan has seen things ramp up even more drastically with the Crimson Tide in recent months. After this weekend, Jernigan confirmed that he will take an official visit to Alabama for the LSU game. With several other players nationally making the decision to decommit, it sounds like Jernigan could be a player who could join the class sooner rather than later.

Daniel Hill

Following Jernigan, Hill is another Mississippi product that's been high on Crimson Tide for some time now. However, following Alabama's victory over Tennessee this weekend, it seems that things can only be trending toward Bama. Tide Illustrated has maintained our Future Cast prediction of Alabama since this summer, and although he doesn't have a decision right around the corner, it's safe to say that the Tide stand in a strong position to date. Hill has things down to Tennessee, South Carolina, and Alabama.

Zavier Mincey

Four-star cornerback Zavier Mincey is a fast-rising prospect that the Crimson Tide are taking a strong look at, especially in recent weeks. According to sources close to Mincey this weekend, Alabama made serious inroads on the talented corner, demonstrating the potential opportunities in Tuscaloosa for the talented defensive back. With Alabama already at six defensive backs in the class, there can be no question that adding talent in the secondary is a major point of emphasis for the coaches this cycle. Could Mincey be another Florida talent who makes his impact for the Crimson Tide? We may find out sooner rather than later.

William Echoles